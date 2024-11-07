Meghan Markle American voting bank analysed

Meghan Markle’s potential future in the US politics has been predicted by a Royal expert.



The Duchess of Sussex, who has often shown interest in the matters of the country, could be a viable candidate for elections in the future.

Grant Harrold, a former butler to King Charles and Queen Camilla explained: "It's not impossible Meghan would run for president, but quite unlikely and would people vote for her? It’s an interesting situation. It is possible that they might not be encouraged as they don’t tend to get as involved politically. However, you never know what her next plan could be. But would Harry be able to support her?"

Speaking about Donald Trump’s election as the President of the United States, Mr Harrold speaks on behalf of Slingo: "I don't think Trump getting elected would affect where Meghan or Harry live. I don't see them suddenly deciding to leave the country, it will be down to personal reasons if they do. It's already been said that they might want to come back to Europe anyway, but I think that's personal reasons and not political reasons. I think they'll be in the country they want to be in. It could be Europe so they can be closer to the royal family."