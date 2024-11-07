Ariana Grande drops major update that will 'scare' fans

Ariana Grande has hinted on a major shift in her career.

During her appearance on the Las Culturistas podcast recently, Grande revealed that she is considering focusing on theatre after starring as Glinda in the upcoming Wicked movie.

Talking about the music theatre, Grande, who began her career in theatre before becoming a pop sensation, said, “it is my heart.”

“I’m gonna say something so scary — it’s gonna scare the absolute s--- out of my fans and everyone, but I love them, and they’ll deal, and we’ll be here forever,” Grande admitted.

She went on to say, “I’m always going to make music, I’m always going to go on stage, I’m always going to do pop stuff, I pinky promise. But I don’t think doing it at the rate I’ve been doing it for the past 10 years is where I see the next 10 years.”

Grande said that “reconnecting with this part” of herself would be like healing, saying, it will be like “finding roles to use these parts of myself and put them in little homes and characters and bits and voices and songs.”