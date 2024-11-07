Halle Bailey breaks silence after 9-month-old son’s surprise debut on social media

Halle Bailey, a renowned actress and singer, recently expressed disappointment in her son’s public appearance.

The Little Mermaid star took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared her thoughts after finding out that her 9-month-old son, Halo, was in a YouTube video by Kai Cenat.

The 24-year-old actress, who was out of town when her son appeared in livestream, articulated, “I wasn’t told or notified and i am extremely upset to have my baby in front of millions of people.” (sic)

"I am his mother and protector and saddened that i wasn’t notified especially when i am out of town,” Bailey regrettably added.

For those unversed, Bailey shares her son Halo with her ex-boyfriend Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr. (DDG), who was born in December 2023.

On November 6, Cenat's Twitch livestream Mafiathon 2 showed Halo on screen as DDG took him there.

Later, the 22-year-old Cenat cropped the part of the livestream in which Halo was visible and reposted it again on his YouTube channel.

This incident happened a few days after Baily revealed that she feels “crippling anxiety” when she has to travel for work without her son.

On October 15, Bailey posted some photos on Snapchat, writing, "Flying tonight to be somewhere for one day but having crippling anxiety without my son."

It is pertinent to mention that Bailey rose to prominence after releasing her two albums, The Kids Are Alright and Ungodly Hour, with her sister Chloe Bailey; they have been nominated for five Grammy Awards together.