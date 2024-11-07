Garth Brooks makes new move in sexual abuse scandal

Garth Brooks’ legal team has filed a "motion" with regard to the sexual assault case against the country icon.



According to Entertainment Tonight, the Friends in Low Places singer's lawyer applied to move the lawsuit away from the Superior Court in California to the federal court.

Legal expert Tre Lovell told the publication that the 62-year-old singer’s “advantages going into Federal Court are a couple of things”.

“It's usually easier to seal filings, and you usually get a quicker trial date. Judges are also more amenable to dismissing a case," Lovell added.

Brooks' latest move coincides recent accusations of having raped a makeup artist named as Jane Roe, who formerly worked for his wife, per a claim filed in a state court in California on October 3, 2024.

The accuser worked for the country singer and his wife, Trisha Yearwood, prior to and during the timeframe she says the assaults took place, adding that her financial distress made her an easy target for Brooks.

Brooks' accuser claimed that the singer raped her and sexually assaulted her on separate occasions in 2019.

Brooks, however, rubbished the claims hours later, branding them as a "hush money" shakedown.