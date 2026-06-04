Dua Lipa, Callum Turner jet off to Sicily for lavish three day wedding celebration

The newlyweds 36, tied the knot on May 31 at London's Old Marylebone Town Hall

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner looked happier than ever as they arrived at Luton Airport on Wednesday ahead of their private jet flight to Sicily.

The Future Nostalgia hitmaker, 30, who was reportedly excited to walk down the aisle with her fiancé, Eternity actor Callum Turner, 36, tied the knot on May 31 at London's Old Marylebone Town Hall.

The intimate ceremony took place on Sunday morning, ahead of the couple's lavish three-day celebration in Sicily's capital, Palermo, which is set to run from Thursday to Saturday.

For the occasion, Dua looked effortlessly chic in white trousers and a black T-shirt as she carried her designer luggage.

The newlyweds departed a Range Rover before they entered the jet centre ahead of boarding their flight. The jet cost an estimated £15,000 to charter.

Insiders have been hailing the couple's second nuptials as the 'showbiz wedding of the year', calling it Sicily's most high-profile marriage since Al Pacino's Michael Corleone wed Apollonia Vitelli in 1972 classic The Godfather.

But here's the surprising part: high profile wedding comes with strict instructions for residents, who have reportedly been asked to 'sign a non-disclosure agreement.'

Police and security have been preparing to throw a 'ring of steel' around Piazza Santa Anna and Piazza Croce dei Vespri in Palermo from Thursday to Saturday