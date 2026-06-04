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Niall Horan makes honest declaration for pal Taylor Swift ahead of wedding

Niall Horan reveals all-time favourite Taylor Swift song
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 04, 2026

Niall Horan makes honest declaration for pal Taylor Swift ahead of wedding
Niall Horan reveals all-time favourite Taylor Swift song 

Niall Horan and Taylor Swift have shared a longtime friendship and a mutual admiration for each other's works but the One Direction singer took it a step further and made a big declaration for her.

The 32-year-old Irish musician gushed over the pop superstar, 36, calling her a "genius" after he revealed his favourite song from her catalogue.

During the This Town hitmaker's interview on Jake Shane's podcast, Therapuss, he shared, “I love that song, by the way, Miss Americana! That might be her best one. It’s just the melody in it is so good. She’s a genius.”

Horan also added ME! as one of his favourite songs from the Eras Tour performer. 

As expected, Swifties loved Horan's picks and excitedly gushed about them in the comments, with one writing, "OMG ME! taste."

Another declared, "taste asf," while a third chimed in, "Niall picking Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince is such an elite choice. One of Taylor's most underrated songs."

More added, "that’s my twin fr," and "HE IS SO TASTEFUL UGH KING."

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