Kate Lawler reflects on feeling 'lucky' to be alive after wild party days

Kate Lawler recently reflected on her past days of intense partying and drug use during her years as a DJ admitting she’s “lucky to still be alive.”

According to Daily Mail, the 44-year-old former Big Brother winner shared that she had a serious wake-up call when two close friends overdosed on GHB, leading to comas that left her fearing for their lives.

While appearing on the It Can’t Just Be Me podcast with Anna Richardson, Kate opened up about her experiences following her 2002 Big Brother win.

In regards to this, she explained, “I learned to DJ and spent four incredible years traveling the world, but looking back, I don't know how I survived. DJing was more than a job, it was a lifestyle."

Moreover, she described the terrifying moment when two friends overdosed and said, “We were all using the same drug, GHB, and genuinely thought we might lose them. It was the scariest thing ever.”

Additionally, Kate credits a radio job in Birmingham in 2007 as a turning point that helped her escape the London party scene.

As per the publication, she admitted. “I’m proud I made the decision to leave London at 26, even though my family wanted me to stay close.”

Furthermore, while reflecting on her wild years, Kate added that she’s relieved social media wasn’t around while she opened up about being single in her twenties, revealing that she had “over 50” casual relationships during that time.