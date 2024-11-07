David Beckham’s surprise Singapore visit turns heads

David Beckham, the renowned English footballer, recently illuminated a launch event with his appearance in Singapore.

On November 6, Beckham, who is currently serving as the president and co-owner of Inter Miami CF and co-owner of Salford City, made a surprise appearance at his "beloved" brand, the Marina Bay Sands' launch.

Sand Global launched its latest campaign and brand vision under the name Above Beyond.

The 49-year-old footballer, the ambassador for Sands Global, wore a sharp grey suit, pairing it with a pale blue shirt and knitted tie.

Beckham styled his hair back and accessorised his look with a simple black wristwatch in his right hand and his wedding ring.

Notably, this visit of his came shortly after his wife, Victoria Beckham, won the Entrepreneur of the Year Award in the presence of their daughter, Harper, on Tuesday.

Beckham posted a photo of Victoria and Harper on his now-deleted Instagram Stories, calling them the "women of the year."

"So proud, woman of the year. Maybe it should be women of the year, you both look so beautiful," he congratulated his wife and sang praises of his girls.