CMAs unveil star-studded lineup of performers for upcoming ceremony

The 58th CMA Awards for 2024 are back with a star-studded lineup of performances for this year’s ceremony, which is to be held on November 20.

For the biggest musical celebration of the country genre, the initial list of performers was unveiled on November 6, 2024

The Country Music Association, commonly known as the CMAs, have artists including Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Sierra Hull, Bronwyn Keith-Hynes, Ashley McBryde and Post Malone, for musical performances at the event.

Additionally, Shaboozey, Chris Stapleton, Teddy Swims, Thomas Rhett, Molly Tuttle and Lainey Wilson would also be taking the stage.

As previously known, Bryan would be hosting the award show for the fourth year in a row, alongside the Whirlwind album-maker and Peyton Manning.

He will also be performing his classic hit song, Love You, Miss You, Mean It while Wilson, who is also the reigning CMA Entertainer of the year, would be performing her recently released single, 4x4xU.

It is also pertinent to mention that Malone, who made headlines over his recent shift to the country genre with his rather well-marketed album, F-1 Trillion, and is now a first-time nominee of the CMAs would be performing the song, Yours, a track inspired by his daughter.