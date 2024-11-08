Prince Harry heartbreak as King Charles is ‘unavailable right now‘

Prince Harry’s efforts to stay in touch with King Charles are seemingly bearing no fruit.



The Duke of Sussex, who recently came to the UK to celebrate Invictus Games’ 10th anniversary, left without meeting his ailing father.

A source at the time told Mirror: "Harry has kept in regular contact with his father on several occasions and made no secret of his desire to see him when he can. He has been especially concerned about him and hopes the King will be well and able to see him as planned."

Meanwhile, a friend of Harry’s tells PEOPLE magazine: "He gets 'unavailable right now'. His calls go unanswered.”

"He has tried to reach out about the King's health, but those calls go unanswered too." Another friend added: "Harry is frightened and feels the only person who can do anything about it is his father."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.