 
Geo News

JoJo Siwa breaks silence on new relationship with Dakayla Wilson

JoJo went public with her relationship with Dakayla Wilson in August

By
Web Desk
|

November 08, 2024

JoJo Siwa breaks silence on new relationship with Dakayla Wilson
JoJo Siwa breaks silence on new relationship with Dakayla Wilson

JoJo Siwa has opened up about her relationship with her new partner, Dakayla Wilson.

Speaking on a panel at Rhode Island Comic Con, the 21-year-old singer revealed that she feels "very comfortable" with the So You Think You Can Dance contestant.

"Just around three months ago, I got into a relationship with an incredible girl and it's been interesting,” said JoJo.

The Karma hitmaker further shared, "I was OK to go public with her. She feels special and we're in a very comfortable place. I've never really been in this place that I'm at with her in a relationship before.”

"I'm also so young. I'm 21. She's also young. She's only 19. We're both still figuring life out and I think I accepted that. I've accepted we're both figuring life out,” she continued.

"We're not perfect, but we have fun. I love the girl. She loves me and we're having a good time,” added the pop icon.

For those unversed, JoJo went public with her relationship with Dakayla in August.

Paul Mescal brings mom to 'Gladiator II' premiere after her cancer 'remission'
Paul Mescal brings mom to 'Gladiator II' premiere after her cancer 'remission'
Prince William's makes heartbreaking admission about Kate Middleton's cancer journey
Prince William's makes heartbreaking admission about Kate Middleton's cancer journey
Luke Combs makes shocking revelation about Tracy Chapman's 'Fast Car'
Luke Combs makes shocking revelation about Tracy Chapman's 'Fast Car'
Drake receives sweet 'thank you' note from 7-year-old son Adonis
Drake receives sweet 'thank you' note from 7-year-old son Adonis
Meghan Markle feels ‘lost' without Harry's calming influence at high-profile events
Meghan Markle feels ‘lost' without Harry's calming influence at high-profile events
Chynna Phillips opens up about her living arrangement with Billy Baldwin
Chynna Phillips opens up about her living arrangement with Billy Baldwin
King Charles can only review Prince Andrew's lease under THIS ‘condition' video
King Charles can only review Prince Andrew's lease under THIS ‘condition'
Prince William to teach his kids homelessness the ‘rough' way video
Prince William to teach his kids homelessness the ‘rough' way