JoJo Siwa breaks silence on new relationship with Dakayla Wilson

JoJo Siwa has opened up about her relationship with her new partner, Dakayla Wilson.

Speaking on a panel at Rhode Island Comic Con, the 21-year-old singer revealed that she feels "very comfortable" with the So You Think You Can Dance contestant.

"Just around three months ago, I got into a relationship with an incredible girl and it's been interesting,” said JoJo.

The Karma hitmaker further shared, "I was OK to go public with her. She feels special and we're in a very comfortable place. I've never really been in this place that I'm at with her in a relationship before.”

"I'm also so young. I'm 21. She's also young. She's only 19. We're both still figuring life out and I think I accepted that. I've accepted we're both figuring life out,” she continued.

"We're not perfect, but we have fun. I love the girl. She loves me and we're having a good time,” added the pop icon.

For those unversed, JoJo went public with her relationship with Dakayla in August.