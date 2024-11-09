 
Kate Middleton, Prince William quietly take big step after reunion

Palace also announced that Kate Middleton will join other members of the Royal Family at the Festival of Remembrance

November 09, 2024

Prince William and his beloved wife Kate Middleton have quietly taken a big decision following their reunion after the Prince of Wales South Africa tour.

The future king reunited with Kate and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis as the Prince of Wales wrapped up his four-day South Africa trip.

Following the reunion and palace announcement about Kate Middleton, the royal couple quietly changed their profile pictures on their social media handles in connection to the Remembrance Day, observed on 11 November to recall the end of first World War hostilities.

They changed the profile photo, a still from her recently released video where she announced she has completed chemotherapy treatment, with a stunning picture from Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in London on November 11, 2023.

Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace has announced that Princess of Wales Kate Middleton will join other members of the Royal Family at the Festival of Remembrance on Saturday night and at the Cenotaph in London on Sunday.

