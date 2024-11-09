Beyonce speaks highly of Linda Martell over Grammy nomination

Beyonce has just penned a congratulatory note for Linda Martell for her Grammy nod.



The 43-year-old singer, who herself dominated the award nominations, took to Instagram and spoke highly of the country music “queen”.

The Single Ladies hitmaker penned, “Congratulations to my queen Linda Martell on your nomination and your contribution to Country Music.”

Beyonce congratulated Martell for being nominated for best melodic rap performance.

Martell also delivers a spoken-word segment on track The Linda Martell Show from the same album.



The Crazy in Love singer's congratulatory post comes after the singer achieved a historic milestone with this year’s Grammy Award nominations.

After the Recording Academy announced their full list of nominations for 2025, on Friday, the organization also confirmed a major achievement, "Beyoncé is now the single most-nominated artist in the history of the ceremony with 99 nominations."

For the 2025 Grammy Awards, her country-inspired album Cowboy Carter is nominated for both Album of the Year and Country Album of the Year.

It also marks various first-time nominations in the country music categories such as best country album, best country solo performance for, 16 CARRIAGES, best country duo/group performance in collaboration with Miley Cyrus for II MOST WANTED, best country song for TEXAS HOLD 'EM, best Americana performance for YA YA and best pop duo/group performance for LEVII'S JEANS alongside Post Malone.