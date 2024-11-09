Halsey gets candid about having ‘pretty complicated' relationship with father

Halsey, who uses she/they pronouns, recently revealed that they had “pretty complicated” relationship with father Chris Frangipane.



It all started when the Without Me singer decided to include Hurt Feelings, a song about their "pretty complicated" relationship with father for their new album, The Great Impersonator.

Halsey, in an interview with Call Her Daddy podcast, confessed that she was "too scared" to release songs about him on their earlier albums.

“I've written a song about my dad every single album and every single time, just when we get to the time when where we're deciding the track list, I cut the songs," the the 30-year-old singer recalled.

They added, "I'm like, 'I can't do it. I'm too scared, I'm too scared, I'm too scared."

However, the singer later decided to put it on the album after facing moments where she thought of keeping it as "something" private.

"I have kept private, but now I feel ready to like get out (it) there.' I feel like I have a responsibility, kind of,” the singer added.

Halsey, whose real name is Ashley Frangipane, then explained that they grew up in a "volatile" household and their relationship with their father changed when they found success at 19 and became the family's breadwinner.

The Graveyard hitmaker noted that it was "conflicting on an existential level" for him having his daughter support the family.