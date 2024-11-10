Josh O'Connor, Alison Oliver confirm romantic relationship?

The Crown star Josh O'Connor and Saltburn's Alison Oliver just went public with their relationship.

As per The Sun, the couple was spotted at a film and photography library in Bologna, Italy, while they posed for pictures with fans.

Josh played the character of Prince Charles in the Netflix series, and Oliver, who portrayed Venetia Catton in the 2023 film, could be seen strolling through the Italian town, holding each other's hand.

"Josh and Alison have a lot in common and have enjoyed getting to know each other away from the spotlight,” the outlet’s insider revealed.

They continued, “Despite their huge roles, they prefer hanging out in libraries rather than big glamorous events.”

Josh O’Connor, now on of the most popular film and TV actor’s, kicked off his career ten years ago with supporting roles in famous TV series Doctor Who and Peaky Blinders.

He also gained immense popularity after he starred as a young Prince Charles in 13 episodes of the Netflix series, The Crown and also shared the screen alongside Zendaya in the movie, Challengers.

While Alison Oliver is an Irish actress who is known for her debut in the miniseries, Conversations with Friends, playing the role of Frances.