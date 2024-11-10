Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's intentions for a UK Christmas come to light

 
November 10, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghna Markle’s Christmas plans have just been referenced by an expert who hypothesized the best possible outcome.

The Editor at Large at the Mail on Sunday, Charlotte Griffiths issued this statement in reference to the Duke of Sussex.

He shared everything while speaking to GB News, and referenced the chances of Meghan ever going back to the UK.

Before starting off he said, “I do think Harry is going to come over to the UK more and more,” and “I wouldn't be surprised at all if he came over at Christmas, but he will be coming on his own.”

But “I think there's no way Meghan will come over. It might be that they spend Christmas in Portugal and he nips over to see the family,” he also added.

Prior to signing off the expert also went on to add, “I don't think he's usually invited to Balmoral. They don't feel they can relax when he's at Balmoral with them, so I don't think he'll pop up there.”

