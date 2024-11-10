‘Selfish' Meghan Markle compared to ‘faithful' Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton’s dedication to service and the Crown has just been put to the forefront by broadcaster and royal biographer Hugo Vickers.

He started by hailing the Princess of Wales for her appearance at Remembrance Day at Royal Albert Hall.

She is also slated to attend a Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in Whitehall to lay wreaths as well.

The 72-year-old commentator even issued comparisons with Meghan Markle and admitted, “Harry and Meghan are now not doing anything for royal service at all. I mean, it was made clear to them you're either in or you're out and they decided to go out.”

But “The difference, of course, between what the Princess of Wales does is that she does her duties very faithfully,” while “Harry and Meghan are doing it for themselves.”

“I mean, they have to make money, but its not being done for Britain and the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth in the same way.”

At one point he also said, “It's a great shame because the late Queen gave the Commonwealth to Harry and Meghan for them to promote, and they were both so interested in it.”

Mr Vickers also noted how ‘good’ the Duke of Sussex was at this work, even after his marriage and noted, “Harry was very good at it and Meghan even before she married had been very interested, like a lot of sort of actresses, had been doing humanitarian work - it seemed a perfect fit.”

So “It's very sad that that didn't work, and that is the crucial difference. You're either putting things into the world and doing your duty or you're doing it for yourselves. And that's the problem.”

While attempting to pinpoint the falling domino that started it all, he noted that there is a “common fault” among people marrying the Firm’s members, because they do not know what it actually involves.

“Somehow that incredible day all got eaten away rather quickly. Royal life is a life of service, and and the most successful members of the royal family are the ones who support the monarch. King Charles can't do everything, so he has to ask his family to help him.”

Source: Reuters

Before concluding he also said, “I remember seeing him. you know, playing cricket with kids out in Barbados, and you know they loved him, they really did. He had a very good to rapport with them, and that's his skill, and that's what's such a pity that it isn't being harnessed.”