Actor Hania Aamir reveals her marriage plan

"Boards at borders cannot separate people," says renowned actor at meet and greet in Toronto

November 10, 2024

Pakistani actor Hania Aamir, who is loved by people across the world, addressed her fans' curiosity over her marriage plan. 

Hania is currently in Toronto, Canada, where she attended a meet and greet organised her fans during which they asked the starlet questions about her professional and personal life. 

During the event, her fans had the chance to ask Hania various questions.

Responding to a question related to her wedding, the actor said candidly: “I don’t have any plan to get married at the moment.”     

“I am a simple girl. Whenever I get married, I will announce it with a bang.”

To another query, the actor said that the boards at borders cannot separate people, adding, “no restriction can hold you back when you love someone from the bottom of your heart.”

The actor said that she used to visit abroad to meet her fans. “It brings me great joy,” she added.

Hania rose to prominence from a video sharing platform Dubsmash due to her stunning looks and was later cast in the film, Janaan, for her debut role.

The star then gained the highest popularity as she appeared in some of the highly successful drama serials. She has also worked in multiple Pakistani movies.

