Ryan Reynolds reveals shocking 'Deadpool' future

After Deadpool & Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds was flooded with questions about the future of Merc with Mouth. But his latest response was shocking, to say the least.



During an interview with Variety, he was asked whether his X-Men hero would appear in the upcoming Avengers.

"I'm not even being cagey," he responded. "We'll see what happens there. Deadpool & Wolverine wasn't meant to be a commercial for another movie."

"It wasn't meant to be any of that stuff. And, I think I get a great deal of joy making a movie like that." But in the following line, the 48-year-old delivered a shocker.

"But honestly, right in this moment, I have no idea if I'll ever wear that Deadpool suit again – I hope I do – but I don't know. Right now's the time to just kind of hang it up for a bit and see what happens next," he said.

Ryan's response to the question was uncertain. However, in a separate interview, Kevin Feige, chief of MCU, drew a clear map of X-Men in the upcoming phases.



"When we were preparing for Avengers: Endgame years ago, it was a matter of getting to the grand finale of our narrative, and then we had to start all over again after that," he told Omelete.

"This time, heading into Secret Wars, we already know very well what the story is going to be up until then and after that. The X-Men are an important part of that future," the head honcho added.