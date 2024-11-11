King Charles suffers embarrassing defeat at hands of brother Prince Andrew

King Charles faced humiliation after his brother Prince Andrew secured funding to stay in the Royal Lodge despite the monarch’s efforts to evict him.



According to rumours, the monarch wanted the estate for his wife, Queen Camilla. However, he suffered an embarrassing defeat at the hands of his own brother.

Friends of the “disgraced” Duke of York celebrated his big win and said that Charles was wrong to try to take away his brother's only significant asset.

“We are thrilled for Andrew,” a pal of the Duke told Daily Beast. “Andrew has a cast iron lease on the property, so God knows why Charles chose to pick this battle.”

“It’s hard to imagine anyone would have any interest in where Andrew is living if Charles’ aides had not spent the past year banging on about it.

“He was never going to just walk away from the property; the lease is a valuable asset he intends to leave to his children, and maybe William will be glad of having Eugenie or Beatrice there in years to come.”

Another friend of Andrew said, “Charles has everything. He is as rich as Croesus. Andrew is 64 and his house is basically all he has left, and it was wicked of the king to try and take it off him. Why? Who cares?”