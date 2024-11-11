James Van Der Beek moves by overwhelming support amid cancer news

James Van Der Beek gushed over the immense support and love he received from his loved ones and fans after announcing his cancer diagnosis.

In an exclusive interview with People, he announced that he had been diagnosed with “stage 3 colorectal cancer.”

The Labor Day actor revealed that the response from people was overwhelming.

“It was amazing,” he told the outlet. “I’m never the person who asked for any help...The way friends showed up was such a beautiful experience — and I would never have otherwise seen how much people care about me.”

“When people offer words of support and just tell me they’re thinking about me, it means the world,” Van Der Beek continued.

Getting all this support and love from people he loves made Van Der Beek feel better about how he shared kind words with his loved ones before.

"Whenever anybody would come to me with a diagnosis or a tragedy, I always felt it was so inadequate to say, well, I'm praying for you. You're in my thoughts and my condolences. How can I support? I always just felt like that wasn't enough," he said.

The Varsity Blues star further noted, "But having been in this position, it absolutely is. You're not looking to anybody to solve it for you. You're not looking to anybody to help you bypass the pain because you're going to go through that anyway. But when people offer words of support and just tell me they're thinking about me or tell me they're praying for me, it means the world. It really is enough."

"So for anybody out there who's feeling inadequate, when they just say, I'm so sorry and they don't have words, that's okay," the actor added.