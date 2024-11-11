 
Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo reflect on 'Wicked's bond

Both stars say leaving the 'Wicked' characters behind was 'really hard'

Web Desk
November 11, 2024

Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo reflect on 'Wicked's bond

Despite when the Wicked ended, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo admitted they had a hard leaving their characters behind.

During an interview with The New York Times, the British actress, who plays Elphaba said she "was devastated" after her shoot was wrapped up.

"The whole day was a nightmare. We cried every minute, every hour. We both were in a horrible state for a few days," the Grammy winner who plays Glinda said.

They also stressed it was "really hard" to let the characters go, saying, "I don't think we ever truly, fully will."

"I think we both needed them the way that they needed each other … We brought our corsets home and our shoes and our wands. I still have all of my wigs."

Further, the actresses said they were relieved after they were both chosen for their respective characters. "Thank goodness," Cynthia said of Ariana's casting, "because it was not the two ladies that I was auditioning with." 

