David Beckham reacts to Kate Middleton's return to royal duties

Kate Middleton also attended her second event of the weekend to commemorate Remembrance Day on Sunday

November 11, 2024

David Beckham reacts to Kate Middleton's return to royal duties

David Beckham, who shares close bond with Prince William and Kate Middleton, has reacted to the Princess of Wales return to royal duties after completing her chemotherapy treatment.

The future queen took a significant step in her recovery from cancer on Saturday as she attended her first major royal occasion since ending chemotherapy.

Kate Middleton smiled and clapped alongside her husband Prince William at the Festival of Remembrance commemorative concert at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

They were joined in the royal box by King Charles III, who is still undergoing treatment for his own cancer diagnosis.

Kate Middleton also attended her second event of the weekend to commemorate Remembrance Day on Sunday.

Later, Kensington Palace shared photos of Prince William and Kate from their attendance saying, “On Remembrance Sunday, we come together to honour the courage and sacrifice of those who have served and continue to serve in our Armed Forces. Let us pause, reflect, and remember them always. Lest We Forget.”

Fans and friends have sent love to Kate and William after their attendance.

David Beckham also sent love to the royal couple by pressing the heart button on their post.

