Meghan Markle told to win Kate Middleton's ‘trust' to get re-entry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle need to make real efforts with Kate Middleton if they want to make amends with Prince William.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are currently living in California, should apologise to the Royals across the pond if they want to secure their future.

Royal expert Richard Eden speaks on Palace Confidential podcast:"I've been speaking to people about...the chances of a reconciliation between the brothers.

“But everyone really has made the same points that it won't happen until Harry and Meghan really apologise for everything they have said."

He continued: "They need to apologise, at least privately, but also how can there be that reconciliation when William and Catherine just don't know what will later appear in a TV programme or in a book?

“Genuinely, once you've lost that trust you've kind of lost it forever.”

He went on to add: "Can you imagine what they were thinking about? Because, in his [Harry's] memoirs, he had just revealed those intimate conversations that they never in a million years thought would have been published, so there really won't be any welcome back."