King Charles visibly upset as he struggles without his beloved amid solo appearance

King Charles appeared visibly upset and sad as he was forced to attend the Remembrance events over the weekend without his beloved wife, Queen Camilla.



The Queen Consort was could not attend the events due to a chest infection but her absence was deeply felt by her cancer-stricken husband.

Analyzing the monarch’s body language, expert Darren Stanton said that Charles seemed "like a lost sheep" and "a fish out of water" without his wife even though his sister Princess Anne did her best to support him.

In a conversation with OK! Magazine, Stanton said, "Charles looks like a lost sheep without Camilla, he’s always looking around for her, she is his rock, his support."

"He looks genuinely happy to be at the Royal Albert Hall, but his body language would suggest that he feels like a fish out of water; with Camilla not there, he feels as if half of him is missing,” Stanton added.

He continued: "Princess Anne is there to support Charles and her presence helps ease this discomfort he feels without Camilla. So much so, that to an extent, he still appears his usual jovial self, cracking jokes while engaging with other guests."

This comes after Buckingham Palace announced that Camilla would not be able to attend the Remembrance service due to chest infection.

"Following doctors’ guidance to ensure a full recovery from a seasonal chest infection and to protect others from any potential risk, Her Majesty will not attend this weekend’s Remembrance events,” the official statement read.

"While this is a source of great disappointment to The Queen, she will mark the occasion privately at home and hopes to return to public duties early next week."