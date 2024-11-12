 
Jennifer Lopez brings her child Emme Muniz for 'Wicked' premiere night

Jennifer Lopez shares both kids Emme and Max with ex husband Marc Anthony

November 12, 2024

Jennifer Lopez had a special person by her side at the Wicked premiere.

On Saturday, Lopez attended the Wicked premiere in Los Angeles alongside her 16-year-old son, Emme Muniz.

Although Lopez made a solo appearance on the red carpet in a glamorous gown, Muniz joined her in the theatre later.

However, just a few days after the event, the Atlas actress took to Instagram Stories to share a selfie with Muniz.

In the photo, Muniz can be seen smiling with her mom, donning a beige shirt with black pants.

Lopez expressed her excitement about the movie in the caption. She wrote, “Wicked!! We loooved it.”

Notably, Muniz’s twin brother Max was missing from the star studded event. Lopez shares her kids with ex husband Marc Anthony.

Lopez has been very focused on her children. She cancelled her summer tour to spend time with them, describing it as "the best thing I’ve ever done."

Wicked starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo is scheduled to release on November 22.

