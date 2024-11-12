 
Timothee Chalamet reveals why he didn't mimic Bob Dylan in upcoming biopic

Timothee Chalamet says imitating Bob Dylan's every move made no sense

Web Desk
November 12, 2024

Timothee Chalamet has recently opened up about playing Bob Dylan in the upcoming biopic A Complete Unknown.

In an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, Chalamet revealed that he didn’t follow the same approach as other actors like Austin Butler in Elvis.

The Dune actor said that he didn’t want to imitate Dylan’s every move or voice, saying that it didn’t “make sense.”

“Somebody once said to me, you can't make a movie about a painter because it's not interesting to watch paint dry,” the actor said.

He added, “Bob has that element because he's not one of these forward-facing musicians.”

Chalamet initially thought about taking inspiration from actors like Natalie Portman, who mimicked every step of Jacqueline Kennedy in Jackie.

“Natalie Portman does a sequence in [Jackie] that is step-for-step exactly what Jackie did. That was sort of my aspiration – my layman's aspiration going into Bob,” he said.

After working with a vocal and movement coach, Chalamet realised, “Wait, I gotta do none of this because this is not my style.”

“Bob did not have a vocal coach. He had two bottles of red wine and four packs of cigarettes. There's no way to impersonate that,” he added.

