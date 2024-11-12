Taylor Swift’s teaches an important lesson at the Chiefs' game?

Taylor Swift, the renowned singer and songwriter, was recently caught teaching politeness to her security guard.

On Sunday, November 10, Swift went to watch the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Denver Broncos, and upon her arrival, she was surrounded by paparazzi.

At the scene, one of her security guards shouted at the photographers, saying, “Guys, stay back,” and to mitigate the effects of his aggressive tone, the Cruel Summer crooner politely said, "Stay back, please."

It was reported that after Swift politely corrected her security, the room went silent as the pop sensation walked to the arena.

A video of her interaction with the security team went viral on social media, and people started to praise her.

One fan commented, “Polite queen!”

“It’s not that hard to say ‘please’ after all,” another scribbled.

The third added with heart emojis, “oh yes taypolite we love you.”

It is pertinent to mention that for the game night, the 34-year-old singer wore a red and black checkered Versace skirt suit.

With her signature bold red lips, the Gorgeous singer completed her look with long black boots and tied her hair in a French bun.