 
Geo News

King Charles to make huge move against Prince Harry ahead of Christmas

King Charles may get back at Prince Harry for his countless attacks against the Royal family, report

By
Web Desk
|

November 12, 2024

King Charles to make huge move against Prince Harry ahead of Christmas
King Charles to make huge move against Prince Harry ahead of Christmas

King Charles is expected to make a huge move against his son, Prince Harry, ahead of this year’s Christmas celebration.

According to a new report, the monarch is being urged to cut the Duke of Sussex out of his will. If this happens, it could be the final nail in the coffin, ruling out any possibility of a royal reunion.

Following Harry and his wife Meghan Markle's series of public attacks on the Royal family via their interviews, Netflix docuseries, the Duke’s memoir, Spare, the Royal family may hit back.

The report published by Closer Magazine suggested that senior members of the Royal family, including Prince William and Queen Camilla, are pushing Charles to make the move.

“The rift is already wide but cutting off Harry will likely be the final nail in the coffin for any kind of reconciliation,” the insider told the publication.

“There’s so much resentment and anger and very few people are ready to forgive him for the damage he’s done,” the source added.

Providing more information, the source continued: “Charles wrote his will long ago, but certain family members and courtiers are strongly urging him to update the document so as not to include Harry.”

“The royals hate the idea of Harry getting anything from the Windsors and the feeling is, now is the time to put it down on paper to reflect Harry’s impact on the monarchy and the stress he’s caused to his father.”

Diddy's shocking move to win back Kim Porter exposed amid trail
Diddy's shocking move to win back Kim Porter exposed amid trail
Meghan Markle threatens Prince Harry's Royal reconciliation with firm demands video
Meghan Markle threatens Prince Harry's Royal reconciliation with firm demands
Queen Camilla's new major health update revealed
Queen Camilla's new major health update revealed
Chris Evans finally breaks silence on his new beard look video
Chris Evans finally breaks silence on his new beard look
Meghan set to take huge step to rebuild relationship with Kate Middleton, Queen Camilla
Meghan set to take huge step to rebuild relationship with Kate Middleton, Queen Camilla
King Charles makes first appearance after Prince Harry's emotional statement
King Charles makes first appearance after Prince Harry's emotional statement
Kevin Feige breaks silence on 'Blade's' future and Scarlet Witch's shocking fate
Kevin Feige breaks silence on 'Blade's' future and Scarlet Witch's shocking fate
Meghan Markle finds new way to woo Hollywood elite after facing challenging year video
Meghan Markle finds new way to woo Hollywood elite after facing challenging year