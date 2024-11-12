King Charles to make huge move against Prince Harry ahead of Christmas

King Charles is expected to make a huge move against his son, Prince Harry, ahead of this year’s Christmas celebration.



According to a new report, the monarch is being urged to cut the Duke of Sussex out of his will. If this happens, it could be the final nail in the coffin, ruling out any possibility of a royal reunion.

Following Harry and his wife Meghan Markle's series of public attacks on the Royal family via their interviews, Netflix docuseries, the Duke’s memoir, Spare, the Royal family may hit back.

The report published by Closer Magazine suggested that senior members of the Royal family, including Prince William and Queen Camilla, are pushing Charles to make the move.

“The rift is already wide but cutting off Harry will likely be the final nail in the coffin for any kind of reconciliation,” the insider told the publication.

“There’s so much resentment and anger and very few people are ready to forgive him for the damage he’s done,” the source added.

Providing more information, the source continued: “Charles wrote his will long ago, but certain family members and courtiers are strongly urging him to update the document so as not to include Harry.”

“The royals hate the idea of Harry getting anything from the Windsors and the feeling is, now is the time to put it down on paper to reflect Harry’s impact on the monarchy and the stress he’s caused to his father.”