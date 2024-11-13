 
Geo News

Kevin Costner reacts to 'Yellowstone' premiere

Kevin Coster gives a straight answer to the question of 'Yellowstone' season 5B

By
Web Desk
|

November 13, 2024

Kevin Costner reacts to Yellowstone premiere
Kevin Costner reacts to 'Yellowstone' premiere

After Yellowstone's last season was premiered, Kevin Costner said he hadn't watched it yet.

Appearing on SiriusXM's The Michael Smerconish Program, he was asked about his reaction to the death of his character, John Dutton.

"Well, I'm going to be perfectly honest. I didn't know it was actually airing last night. That's a swear to God moment. I swear to God," the Oscar winner said.

He continued, "I mean, I've been seeing ads with my face all over the place and I'm thinking, 'Gee, I'm not in that one.' I'm not in this season."

"But I've been seeing, but I didn't realize yesterday was the thing," the 69-year-old said.

"I really have, my focus has been on what I was having to do, and I've got a few calls to make. So you think - sometimes I'm like just a passenger in my life, you know, there's a lot going on."

"And somebody said, you know, it played last night? And I said, 'Hmm, okay.' So no, I found out about it this morning actually," the The Bodyguard star noted.

Kevin, however, added that he has no plans to watch Yellowstone any time soon after his character is dead.

"I heard it's a suicide, so that doesn't make me want to rush to go see it," he said.

King Charles planning Prince Harry's removal from his Will?
King Charles planning Prince Harry's removal from his Will?
Kim Kardashian fears losing kids to Kanye West: Report
Kim Kardashian fears losing kids to Kanye West: Report
Britney Spears to close major chapter of life: Source
Britney Spears to close major chapter of life: Source
Buckingham Palace goes into a frenzy because of King Charles' ulcer covered mouth
Buckingham Palace goes into a frenzy because of King Charles' ulcer covered mouth
Denzel Washington teases key role in 'Black Panther 3'
Denzel Washington teases key role in 'Black Panther 3'
Princess Charlene breaks silence on everything her body refuses to do now
Princess Charlene breaks silence on everything her body refuses to do now
Arnold Schwarzenegger paying hefty price after damage: Source
Arnold Schwarzenegger paying hefty price after damage: Source
Beyoncé becomes study topic at top university
Beyoncé becomes study topic at top university