Kevin Costner reacts to 'Yellowstone' premiere

After Yellowstone's last season was premiered, Kevin Costner said he hadn't watched it yet.



Appearing on SiriusXM's The Michael Smerconish Program, he was asked about his reaction to the death of his character, John Dutton.

"Well, I'm going to be perfectly honest. I didn't know it was actually airing last night. That's a swear to God moment. I swear to God," the Oscar winner said.

He continued, "I mean, I've been seeing ads with my face all over the place and I'm thinking, 'Gee, I'm not in that one.' I'm not in this season."

"But I've been seeing, but I didn't realize yesterday was the thing," the 69-year-old said.

"I really have, my focus has been on what I was having to do, and I've got a few calls to make. So you think - sometimes I'm like just a passenger in my life, you know, there's a lot going on."

"And somebody said, you know, it played last night? And I said, 'Hmm, okay.' So no, I found out about it this morning actually," the The Bodyguard star noted.

Kevin, however, added that he has no plans to watch Yellowstone any time soon after his character is dead.

"I heard it's a suicide, so that doesn't make me want to rush to go see it," he said.