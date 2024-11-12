Denzel Washington teases key role in 'Black Panther 3'

Denzel Washington has confirmed he would appear in the upcoming Black Panther as he revealed that writer-director Ryan Coogler is writing his part.



The revelation came on the Today Show, where the Oscar winner shared the roles he is set to play in the future.

"I don't know how many more films I'm going to make. Probably not that many. I want to do things I haven't done. I played Othello at 22; I'm about to play Othello at 70," he added, referring to his Broadway show.

"After that, I'm playing Hannibal. After that, I've been talking with Steve McQueen about a film. After that, Ryan Coogler is writing a part for me in the next Black Panther."

Marvel Studios did not announce the third instalment of Black Panther, but franchise star Letitia Wright, who is taking the superhero's mantle, said the part was "already in the works."

Denzel had a close connection with the late Chadwick Boseman, who previously revealed that he "gracefully and privately" paid for his summer acting program at Oxford University in England.

“There is no Black Panther without Denzel Washington,” he previously raved about The Equalizer star at his American Film Institute’s Lifetime Achievement Award.