Britney Spears reunites with son Jayden after prolonged estrangement

Britney Spears reconnected with her youngest son, Jayden, after a prolonged estrangement.

Spears had not seen her sons, Sean Preston and Jayden, since they moved to Hawaii last August with their father Kevin Federline.

This sudden mother-son reunion has raised questions about his motivations.

According to Daily Mail, Jayden, an aspiring music producer, initiated contact with Spears by addressing his desire to reunite and comment on apparent personal growth.

However, those close to the pop star remained “cautiously optimistic” and questioned the timing as Spears’ child support payments to her ex Federline are set to end shortly.

Moreover, Jayden previously spoke publicly about his strained relationship with his mother, criticizing her online presence and discussing “emotional trauma," as per the publication.

Additionally, the two have reportedly bonded over music, with Spears fully supporting his ambitions in the industry, calling him “incredibly talented” and crediting herself for his musical abilities.

It is worth mentioning that the recent reunion came after years of Federline receiving substantial child support payments, totaling nearly $5 million over 17 years, as per the outlet.