 
Geo News

Britney Spears reunites with son Jayden after prolonged estrangement

Britney Spears makes a shocking revelation as she reconnects with her youngest son, Jayden

By
Web Desk
|

November 13, 2024

Britney Spears reunites with son Jayden after prolonged estrangement
Britney Spears reunites with son Jayden after prolonged estrangement

Britney Spears reconnected with her youngest son, Jayden, after a prolonged estrangement. 

Spears had not seen her sons, Sean Preston and Jayden, since they moved to Hawaii last August with their father Kevin Federline.

This sudden mother-son reunion has raised questions about his motivations.

According to Daily Mail, Jayden, an aspiring music producer, initiated contact with Spears by addressing his desire to reunite and comment on apparent personal growth.

However, those close to the pop star remained “cautiously optimistic” and questioned the timing as Spears’ child support payments to her ex Federline are set to end shortly.

Moreover, Jayden previously spoke publicly about his strained relationship with his mother, criticizing her online presence and discussing “emotional trauma," as per the publication.

Additionally, the two have reportedly bonded over music, with Spears fully supporting his ambitions in the industry, calling him “incredibly talented” and crediting herself for his musical abilities.

It is worth mentioning that the recent reunion came after years of Federline receiving substantial child support payments, totaling nearly $5 million over 17 years, as per the outlet. 

Kendall Jenner stuns fans with new look, bids farewell to blonde locks
Kendall Jenner stuns fans with new look, bids farewell to blonde locks
Meghan Markle ultimate ‘jam' plan to win back Hollywood video
Meghan Markle ultimate ‘jam' plan to win back Hollywood
Meghan Markle ‘irritated' as Kate meddles in her life video
Meghan Markle ‘irritated' as Kate meddles in her life
Princess Diana method to bring William, Harry together laid bare video
Princess Diana method to bring William, Harry together laid bare
Jamie Foxx embraces powerful daily mantra following life threatening health crisis
Jamie Foxx embraces powerful daily mantra following life threatening health crisis
Timothee Chalamet takes on Bob Dylan's role without ever meeting him
Timothee Chalamet takes on Bob Dylan's role without ever meeting him
Ben Affleck, Matt Damon uncover surprising reason behind business venture
Ben Affleck, Matt Damon uncover surprising reason behind business venture
Prince Andrew reminded of £3M debt amid claims of plenty money video
Prince Andrew reminded of £3M debt amid claims of plenty money