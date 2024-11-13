 
Demi Moore glams up in all black for 'Landman' premiere

Demi Moore stars in new series ‘Landman’ along with Jon Hamm and Billy Bob Thorton

November 13, 2024

Demi Moore recently attended the premiere of her upcoming series Landman in Los Angeles, California.

The 62-year-old actress, as reported by PEOPLE, attended the upcoming series' premiere at Paramount Theatre on Tuesday night, in an all-black attire.

For the star-studded event, the Substance actress donned a high-neck, sleeveless black sequin gown with an extra flair.

The actress parted down her dark hair from the middle with added soft waves.

Moore, who plays the role of woman named Cami Miller in the series, matched her outfit with a pair of Christian Louboutin pumps.

She accessorized her look by wearing a shimmery long ear rings.

The actress’ upcoming series is set to premiere on November 17, 2024 on Paramount+.

Created by Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace, Landman is based on the podcast Boomtown hosted by Wallace.

Apart from Moore, the forthcoming series also stars Billy Bob Thornton, Ali Larter, Jon Hamm, Michelle Randolph and Jacob Lofland. 

