Photo: Zoe Kravitz living happiest life post Channing Tatum breakup: Source

Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum are reportedly focusing on their priorities after calling it quits.

As fans will be aware, the celebrity couple agrees to part ways with each other after three years of romance.

Following the news of their split, an insider dished to Us Weekly, the pair gave up on their relationship because “travel and work were becoming an issue.”

The insider also addressed, “They [had] been starting to drift apart and realized they didn’t want the same things.”

Now, a new source shared with People Magazine that the actor “has been doing well since the split."

Reportedly, Channing is now “focused on a new movie project in [North Carolina.]” and his keeping himself busy with work.

Detailing what he does when he is not working, the source revealed that he is not seeking new partners “and he's spending time with his daughter when he's off."

On the other hand, the actress is also busy filming a new project in New York and has found joy in New York City.

Another tipster tattled, “She always loved N.Y.C.," addressing, "She seems the happiest there.”

In conclusion, they remarked, “She’s spending time with friends and has also been filming."