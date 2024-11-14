'Office' star Kate Flannery comes in defense of John Krasinski after his latest win

John Krasinski's latest honor of People's 2024 Sexiest Man Alive left the internet divided, however, his Office costar Kate Flannery defended him.

The 60-year-old actress, who played Meredith Palmer on the hit sitcom, shared her excitement over Krasinski's recent win and noted that it was "overdue" since 2005.

"Let me tell you something. This is so long overdue. John Krasinski has gotten robbed every year since 2005 in my opinion. It's so time," she told TMZ on Wednesday.

Flannery went on to say, "He is so hot, my eyes are melting everytime I see him in person. He and Emily are so good looking, I have to squint. They are - he is really, really hot."

"Is nobody paying attention? I mean, I am so glad people are finally paying attention. But I'll tell you, I'm not drunk,' she said jestingly. "I'm telling you for real. John has always been adorable and really cute, but I feel like people haven't seen his sexiest because he's so cute."

She further gushed, "So, it's the perfect marriage of two things. Cute and hot and sexy and funny and smart. I mean, he's much more than Jim."