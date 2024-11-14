Prince William's terror and fears over his kids growing up motherless get exposed

The looming fears Prince William has had about his children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis growing up without a mother like him have just come forward.

This entire comment has been issued by British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard.

She made this admission in her interview with Fox News Digital and commented how, “It has been the hardest year of Prince William's life, having both his wife and father very ill and having to keep strong for his family yet continuing to serve the nation.”

To make matters worse, following this entire ordeal, “He will have been reminded of the trauma of losing his mother at an early age,” the expert noted.

“I'm sure he was terrified that he could again lose his nearest and dearest… Prince William will always honor and respect his mother.”

After all, “She was a great role model for him, teaching him to love and help people and use his platform to create change for good,” she added before signing off.