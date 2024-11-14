Robyn Lively drops a shocking revelation on 'Teen Witch’s' timeless appeal

Robyn Lively, a renowned actress, recently got candid and opened up about the film 1989 Teen Witch, especially its reboot.

On Tuesday, November 12, Lively was giving an interview to Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of the new Paramount+ series Landman in Los Angeles.

As Teen Witches has marked 35 years in 2024, the 52-year-old actress said that the movie had left a significant impact, and she is “glad” that young people are now finding it.

Shedding light on the emotional attachment with the movie, the Wildcast actress quipped, “Honestly, it’s so beloved to me because it resonates with so many people, and to still have people — I absolutely love it, and I cherish this film.”

Lively further articulated that she thinks many people connected with the movie "because of the message."

“It’s just so campy, and fun, but it’s got a really sweet message, and I think that’s why people love it so much,” she stated.

Moreover, the interviewer asked if she would do a reboot, to which she replied, “Yes, 100%,” and added that she even had someone in mind to cast.

“I would be Louise. But for me, the story would be the mom, the daughter. Passing that onto my 16-year-old. Wouldn’t that be fun?” Lively laughingly concluded by asking.

It is pertinent to mention that Teen Witch, a romantic comedy, featured a young Lively as Louise Miller, a high school outcast who got special powers on her 16th birthday from a fortune teller named Madame Serena (Zelda Rubinstein).

She used her new powers to make herself popular, take aim at bullies, and help her with her crush, who was the football team captain.