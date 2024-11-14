Prince Harry's military past overshadowed by Royal rift as he can’t attend key event

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are unlikely to attend the annual Remembrance Day service at the Cenotaph in the coming years.



Since stepping down as senior working Royals in 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are unlikely to attend the event ever despite Harry’s military past.

According to royal expert Cohen, Harry's decision to give up honourary titles and military uniform privileges likely rules out his attendance at the prestigious ceremony.

However, the journalist said that while it's "conceivable he could still appear, just not in uniform," he also noted that the Royal family make such appearances "very unlikely."

"It is really unlikely that Harry is going to be able to participate in these central events with the Royal Family going forward,” he explained on GB News.

"It's a pity for him. Although he created his own path here, he stepped down in 2020,” the expert added. “He gave up his honorary military titles and the right to wear a uniform."