Lili Reinhart opens up about ‘shame' associated with personal struggle

Lili Reinhart opens up about ‘shame' associate with personal struggle

Lili Reinhart has opened up about her "out of control" struggle related to her skin problems.

Lili Reinhart, who is famous for her role in the Riverdale as Betty Cooper, has recently launched her skin care brand, Personal Day.

At her launch event, Reinhart candidly shared with People about a girls' struggles related to their skin problems.

Following this, she recalled her own skin problem that she had faced when she was in school and also, admitted that “there's a lot of shame associated with acne.”

“To have that feeling of 'I'm feeling out of control' can be incredibly isolating, I did have to just grin and bear it, and I think that wasn't good for my self-esteem."

However, the Hollywood star continued, "But now as an adult and having it happening, I think we live in a different world where it is more acceptable. People walk around with stickers on their faces and they feel fine about it.”

“I hope teenagers who experience acne feel like they're in a world that's a little bit more accepting just because when I was a kid, no one was talking about it.”

“I felt ashamed, I felt like I needed to hide. I still felt like I was somehow the only girl with acne in my circle,” she told her struggle to the publication.

Before concluding, Reinhart shared, “It can be isolating still, but I'm like... I just want to keep the conversation going and open and invite more people who are in the public eye to talk about it and continue creating that safe space."