Melissa Ordway reveals rare truth about 'The Young and The Restless' contract

The Young and the Restless star Melissa Ordway revealed on Wednesday, November 13, that the show has taken her “off contract” after a decade in her role as Abby Newman.

Ordway shared the news on Instagram, saying she’d opted for a fresh, shorter haircut as she looks forward to new audition opportunities.

According to US Weekly, Ordway wrote, “It’s been an interesting couple of months. The show decided to take me off contract, so I decided to change my look up a bit for auditions.”

Despite her disappointment, Ordway expressed gratitude for her time on the CBS soap while adding, “I love and respect my Y&R family and appreciate any time they ask me back.”

Moreover, Ordway clarified that she is still portraying Abby, her appearances are no longer guaranteed, giving her the chance to pursue other projects, as per the publication.

In regards to this, she shared, “I’m still a part of the YR family and pray they continue to let Abby be a part of all the things in Genoa City. I think they’re just focusing on other characters and storylines. But I worked today, and there’s lots of fun stuff coming up!”

Additionally, Ordway, who received an Emmy nomination in 2022 for her role as Abby, joined The Young and the Restless in 2013 after stints on 90210 and Hollywood Heights, as per the outlet.

Furthermore, she remained enthusiastic about her journey on the show, recalling that joining the Y&R cast was a “dream come true.”