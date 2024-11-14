'Desperate Housewives' star Eva Longoria explains her US exit

'Desperate Housewives' star Eva Longoria turns her back on America

Eva Longoria, a famous actress and film producer, recently revealed that she has left the United States.

While having a conversation with Marie Clarie, Longoria shared that she has moved out of America and the reason behind leaving the “dystopian” country was Donald Trump’s win in the 2024 presidential elections.

She articulated, “I had my whole adult life here. But even before [the pandemic], it was changing. The vibe was different. And then COVID happened, and it pushed it over the edge.”

Expressing her disgust for California, the Land of Woman actress added, “Whether it’s the homelessness or the taxes, not that I want to s***** on California — it just feels like this chapter in my life is done now.”

Taking into account Trump’s victory, the 49-year-old actress stated, “The shocking part is not that he won. It’s that a convicted criminal who spews so much hate could hold the highest office.”

Recalling Trump's win in 2016's elections, the John Wick star remarked, “I’ve never been depressed in my life,” and added, “If he keeps his promises” this time then America “is going to be a scary place.”

“I get to escape and go somewhere. Most Americans aren’t so lucky. They’re going to be stuck in this dystopian country, and my anxiety and sadness is for them,” Longoria concluded by showing gratitude for being able to move outside of the United States.

It is pertinent to mention that Longoria now lives with her husband, José Bastón, and their 6-year-old son, Santiago, in Mexico and Spain.

She often travels to other places in South America and Europe but does not touch down in Los Angeles.