Camila Cabello embarks on 'living' her 'stories'

Camila Cabello just took a break!

The popular 27-year-old singer and songwriter announced that she would be taking a step back to detox from social media.

Her move comes hours before her ex, Shawn Mendes, with whom she has had an on and off relationship, is set to release his latest and fifth studio album, Shawn.

Signing off from the internet, the Shameless singer took to her official Instagram account to reveal the news to her followers.

With a rather sultry selfie, she wrote a precise caption that read, “A writer must have stories. Living them right now."

"Taking some cute little internet breaks,” the Fifth Harmony alum further mentioned. Ending the note on a personalized tone, Cabello signed off writing, “your c.”

Even though the Seniorita singer did not name the exact reason why she is quitting social media, however, the break does appear to be temporary.

Additionally, her timing has quite noticeably coincided with the In My Blood hitmaker’s latest album’s online campaign, as he hyped his forthcoming musical project.

For context, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have quite a long history with their first linking dating back to July 2019 with the singers then calling it quits in November 2021. The two gave their relationship another chance in 2023 but the reconciliation was short-lived.