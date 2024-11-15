Selena Gomez' 'Emilia Pérez' sparks divided reactions after Netflix release

Emilia Pérez, the latest film starring Selena Gomez and directed by Jacques Audiard, has sparked sharply contrasting reviews following its premiere on Netflix.

Fans and critics alike took to the social media platform X to share their thoughts on the film, which follows cartel boss Manitas (Karla Sofia Gascón) as she seeks gender confirmation surgery.

Moreover, Gomez plays Jessi, the boss’ wife, who is part of a complex plan involving an attorney, Rita Mora Castro (Zoe Saldaña), hired to handle the logistics of Manitas’ transition and relocation.

Additionally, some viewers celebrated the film as “a symphony of emotions,” praising its unique mix of genres and Audiard’s exploration of complex themes.

According to Daily Mail, one user called it the “movie of the year” while another lauded Audiard’s handling of identity and transformation, describing the film as “a unique blend of comedy, crime, and musical elements that work together in unexpected ways.”

However, not all feedback was positive as detractors criticized the Who Says singer’s performance by calling it the “worst part of the film.”

Meanwhile, others questioned the movie’s critical acclaim, expressing confusion over positive professional reviews compared to their own impressions, as per the publication.

Furthermore, some fans of other celebrities speculated that Gomez’s critics may be influenced by fandom rivalries.

It is worth mentioning that as viewers continue to debate the film’s strengths and weaknesses, Emilia Pérez remains one of the most “talked-about” releases, as per the outlet.