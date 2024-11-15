 
Geo News

Allison Holker shares relationship update 2 years after husband's passing

Allison Holker makes a surprising revelation about major relationship update after two years of her husband's death

By
Web Desk
|

November 15, 2024

Allison Holker shares relationship update 2 years after husbands passing
Allison Holker shares relationship update 2 years after husband's passing

Allison Holker has officially confirmed her relationship with tech CEO Adam Edmunds on Instagram, making her first public romance nearly two years after the passing of her late husband, Stephan “tWitch” Boss.

The So You Think You Can Dance alum shared a series of pictures with Edmunds on Thursday, November 14, while celebrating their time together at the Dancing with the Stars ballroom earlier that week.

While expressing her excitement in the caption, Holker wrote, “Being back in the @dancingwiththestars ballroom was absolutely magic! I have missed that energy," and she thanked the show for recreating a memorable routine she performed with the former partner Riker Lynch.

Moreover, she added heartfelt words for Edmund as she shared, “Showing @adam.edmunds my world was perfect. Thank you for being at my side and being my anchor. I couldn’t be more happy and excited for this next chapter.”

According to People, Holker first hinted at a new relationship in August and made it public at New York Fashion Week in September.

Meanwhile, she later told the outlet. “I’m extremely happy. I feel supported, seen, understood, and fully loved.”

Jennifer Lawrence turns heads with bold style at 'Bread & Roses' premiere
Jennifer Lawrence turns heads with bold style at 'Bread & Roses' premiere
Palace releases new statement after King Charles' milestone birthday
Palace releases new statement after King Charles' milestone birthday
Ashley Tisdale expresses excitement for holiday season amid motherhood
Ashley Tisdale expresses excitement for holiday season amid motherhood
Selena Gomez' 'Emilia Pérez' sparks divided reactions after Netflix release
Selena Gomez' 'Emilia Pérez' sparks divided reactions after Netflix release
Queen Camilla makes King Charles cry with latest move
Queen Camilla makes King Charles cry with latest move
King Charles faces fresh humiliation after Prince Harry's latest snub
King Charles faces fresh humiliation after Prince Harry's latest snub
What Princess Diana left for future daughter-in-laws Kate, Meghan video
What Princess Diana left for future daughter-in-laws Kate, Meghan
Tom Brady not dating anyone amid Gisele Bundchen's pregnancy news: Source
Tom Brady not dating anyone amid Gisele Bundchen's pregnancy news: Source