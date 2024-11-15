Allison Holker shares relationship update 2 years after husband's passing

Allison Holker has officially confirmed her relationship with tech CEO Adam Edmunds on Instagram, making her first public romance nearly two years after the passing of her late husband, Stephan “tWitch” Boss.

The So You Think You Can Dance alum shared a series of pictures with Edmunds on Thursday, November 14, while celebrating their time together at the Dancing with the Stars ballroom earlier that week.

While expressing her excitement in the caption, Holker wrote, “Being back in the @dancingwiththestars ballroom was absolutely magic! I have missed that energy," and she thanked the show for recreating a memorable routine she performed with the former partner Riker Lynch.

Moreover, she added heartfelt words for Edmund as she shared, “Showing @adam.edmunds my world was perfect. Thank you for being at my side and being my anchor. I couldn’t be more happy and excited for this next chapter.”

According to People, Holker first hinted at a new relationship in August and made it public at New York Fashion Week in September.

Meanwhile, she later told the outlet. “I’m extremely happy. I feel supported, seen, understood, and fully loved.”