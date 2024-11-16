BTS' Jin surprises his fans with his latest milestone

Kim Seok-jin, a renowned singer-songwriter and BTS frontman who goes by the name Jin, has recently dropped his first solo album.

Jin released his much-awaited album titled Happy, containing all English songs along with a cinematic video of its title track Running Wild, on Friday, November 15, 2024.

In the music video of Runing Wild, the South Korean star can be seen enjoying a fun day with his pet dog named Jjangu, as they run by the sea, watch a movie at the cinema, play by the pool, and go on a road trip.

Then Jin and his furry companion barely escape a big explosion from the sky as Jin successfully dodges it just in time.

Despite showing an apocalypse, the video showcases how Jin and his dog still find moments of happiness and joy in the chaos.

Moreover, as soon as the 31-year-old member of BTS released the video, his ardent fans took to their social media and swamped the comment section with their excitements.

One fan commented, “Congratulations Jin on the release of your first solo album, i love this song.”

“We'll be running wild with you forever Seokjin! Congratulations,” another wrote.

The third scribbled, “This song deserves more views, jin worked hard for us. Let’s give it all armyss.”

“I'm still crying while I'm watching Running Wild... the way Seokjin is singing is beautiful, truly the silver voice!! please, army let's support our precious Jin!,” one fan added, singing praises of his voice.

It is pertinent to mention that before the full album came out, the Fire hitmaker pre-released I’ll Be There with Korean lyrics on October 25, 2024.