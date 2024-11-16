Noor Zarmina set to take spotlight as Pakistan representative at Miss Universe final

Noor Zarmina gestures for a photograph. — Instagram/@noorxarmina

The vibrant Miss Universe 2024 competition’s final is set to take place in Mexico city today (Saturday), with Pakistan's Noor Zarmina to go in the spotlight along with other stunning participants representing their respective countries.

The beauty pageant of Miss Universe will be 73rd this year. It is a showcase of advocacy, elegance, and global cultures along with physical beauty.

Noor has been winning hearts of admirers and lovers for her graceful and stunning walks as well as performance at the international beauty competition.

The model has proudly claimed her cultural roots as well as carried the legacy of Pakistani tradition in front of the global audience. Following her ethereal appearances in pretty attires, she is set to once again surprise her fans in the final show of the beauty pageant.

Noor opted for very intricately-designed yet culturally relatable outfits for the Miss Universe shows. The artist wore a modest yet gorgeous dark-blue costume for the swimsuit round, which resonated with the Pakistani values at the show.

In addition, the model went for a stunning silverish gown for the evening gown round along with an eye-catching performance.

For the National Costume round, she wore a stunning red traditional Pakistani dress inspired by Pakhtun heritage, paired with a magnificent crown.

Noor, 29, from Islamabad, emerged as one of the top 10 finalists at the Miss Universe contest. The model, who grew up in a traditional Pakistani family, proudly embraces her cultural roots despite travelling to several countries.

With a background in business and biology, she recently returned to the country with a mission to bring positive change.