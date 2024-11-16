Martha Stewart gives bold statements about John Krasinski and Hollywood’s leading men

Martha Stewart, a renowned businesswoman, fashion mogul, and media personality, recently gave her seal of approval to John Krasinski.

People Magazine recently released a list of the 2024 Sexiest Man Alive and declared Krasinski the winner.

At the opening of Louis Vuitton’s temporary New York City base on East 57th on November 14, the cookbook author articulated her thoughts, saying, “John is pretty sexy. He’s been over to my house, and he’s pretty sexy.”

Recognising the Office alum’s talent, the celebrity chef quipped, “He’s pretty good at all the work he does too.”

"Watch out, wife," Martha said with a smile, talking about Krasinski's wife. Emily Blunt, whom he has been married to for 14 years.

When asked what “sexy” means to her, Martha remarked that it means being “gorgeous, talented, clean, fun.”

The 83-year-old businesswoman also added that if the Some Good News actor was not named 2024’s winner, she had another choice in mind—someone younger and a bit biased.

“I think my grandson, Truman. He's only 12,” Stewart jokingly shared.

Moreover, in an earlier interview with the same outlet, she talked about some very attractive actors who appeared on her TV shows over the years, making her feel starstruck.

“When Russell Crowe came on, he was still fit and gorgeous, just having done maybe Gladiator. He was pretty attractive. Matthew McConaughey, he still is pretty attractive. Tom Cruise in his first movies was so cute and attractive,” she remarked.

It is pertinent to mention that despite being in her 80s, Stewart is also inclined towards work, and her recent accomplishment is her 100th cookbook titled Martha: The Cookbook, which she released on November 12, 2024.