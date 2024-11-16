Photo: Zendaya, Tom Holland advised to reject Christopher Nolan movie: Source

Zendaya and Tom Holland are reportedly eyeing another mutual project.

As per the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, the celebrity pair is set to star in Christopher Nolan’s next flick after doing Spider-Man together.

The anticipated project is expected to release in July 2026, while the production will begin in 2025.

As fans will be aware, the A-list pair met while filming 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming and hit it off. Finally, the beloved couple confirmed their romance in 2021.

Nonetheless, a source privy to the outlet expressed that starring in the untitled film, which serves as the follow-up to Nolan’s hit Oppenheimer, could be detrimental for the young couple.

“Working, together and living together in the movie industry is very intense and its not for everyone because it kills people's love,” the source tipped.

This comes after Zendaya admitted in a recent confessional with Vanity Fair that she feels “strangely comfortable" working with her beau.

“It’s like second nature, if anything. You feel extra safe with the person you’re acting beside. I love working with him,” she expressed.

She also hailed Tom’s acting skilss, “He’s so talented, and so passionate about what he does. He always gives things one thousand percent, even if he’s absolutely worn down. I really appreciate that about him. It feels pretty normal. That’s how we met. Literally, at a chemistry read.”