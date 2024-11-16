Photo: Caitlyn Jenner still in touch with Kendall, Kylie Jenner: Source

Kendall Jenner and Kylier Jenner reportedly have not shunned Caitlyn Jenner like the rest of their family.

As per the latest findings of In Touch, the former Olympian is desperate to feel included in the family as not every member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan considers her a family member.

A source tipped, "Unfortunately, she’s still feeling like an outsider with most of the family."

They went on to mention that while her bond with daughters is still strong, she needs to workout things out with the rest of Kardashians.

"She still has [daughters] Kendall and Kylie [Jenner], they do stay in touch and visit her here and there,” they continued.

The source also noted, “But as far as being welcomed to special family events she is still on the outside and she’s desperate to change that" before noting that she is leaning on Kim Kardashian to take her in.

“The fact that Kim went out of her way to put up a special post for her birthday felt very significant,” the source explained about why the 75-year-old Caitlyn is keeping high expectations from the mother of four.