 
Geo News

Caitlyn Jenner still in touch with Kendall, Kylie Jenner: Source

Caitlyn Jenner shares daughter Kendall and Kylie with Kris Jenner

By
Web Desk
|

November 16, 2024

Photo: Caitlyn Jenner still in touch with Kendall, Kylie Jenner: Source
Photo: Caitlyn Jenner still in touch with Kendall, Kylie Jenner: Source

Kendall Jenner and Kylier Jenner reportedly have not shunned Caitlyn Jenner like the rest of their family.

As per the latest findings of In Touch, the former Olympian is desperate to feel included in the family as not every member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan considers her a family member.

A source tipped, "Unfortunately, she’s still feeling like an outsider with most of the family."

They went on to mention that while her bond with daughters is still strong, she needs to workout things out with the rest of Kardashians.

"She still has [daughters] Kendall and Kylie [Jenner], they do stay in touch and visit her here and there,” they continued.

The source also noted, “But as far as being welcomed to special family events she is still on the outside and she’s desperate to change that" before noting that she is leaning on Kim Kardashian to take her in.

“The fact that Kim went out of her way to put up a special post for her birthday felt very significant,” the source explained about why the 75-year-old Caitlyn is keeping high expectations from the mother of four. 

Zendaya, Tom Holland to become Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman 2.0: Report
Zendaya, Tom Holland to become Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman 2.0: Report
Gisele Bündchen sets to defy doctors' advice again?
Gisele Bündchen sets to defy doctors' advice again?
Selena Gomez 'so happy' to reprise her role in 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place'
Selena Gomez 'so happy' to reprise her role in 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place'
Ridley Scott reveals 'Gladiator II' almost became musical
Ridley Scott reveals 'Gladiator II' almost became musical
Riley Keough recalls her ‘unique upbringing' due to famous family
Riley Keough recalls her ‘unique upbringing' due to famous family
Zendaya, Tom Holland advised to reject Christopher Nolan movie: Source
Zendaya, Tom Holland advised to reject Christopher Nolan movie: Source
Taylor Swift's brother spotted hanging out with Travis Kelce's friends
Taylor Swift's brother spotted hanging out with Travis Kelce's friends
Hugh Grant says his 'Notting Hill' character lacked courage
Hugh Grant says his 'Notting Hill' character lacked courage