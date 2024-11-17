Sundance Head's wife shares new update as country singer returns home

Country singer Jason 'Sundance' Head has been discharged from the hospital.

His wife, Misty, shared the update via the singer's official Facebook account, explaining "a rough three-hour ride home as the meds were wearing off” and “[Head] was bleeding badly through his dressings.”

“I was able to change and clean out the dressing and repack, though he’s not an easy patient, and gave him some Motrin. Not sure I slept bc I was worried about him,” Misty wrote, noting that “hearing him snore was music to my ears.”

Sundance, winner of season 11 of NBC’s The Voice, is said to have been fortunate the bullet didn't strike any higher or lower, which his wife said would have been “devastating.”

“He’s definitely going to have a lot to say,” she continued, “and once he feels up to it I’ll have him do a video in his own words.”

Misty concluded the update with a photo of the shirt Head, 46, was wearing at the time of the accident, warning fans not to look at the bullet hole too closely if they have a “weak stomach.”