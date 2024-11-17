 
Geo News

Sundance Head's wife shares new update as country singer returns home

'The Voice' winner Jason 'Sundance' Head accidentally shot himself in the woods at his Texas ranch on Friday

By
Web Desk
|

November 17, 2024

Sundance Heads wife shares new update as country singer returns home
Sundance Head's wife shares new update as country singer returns home

Country singer Jason 'Sundance' Head has been discharged from the hospital.

His wife, Misty, shared the update via the singer's official Facebook account, explaining "a rough three-hour ride home as the meds were wearing off” and “[Head] was bleeding badly through his dressings.”

“I was able to change and clean out the dressing and repack, though he’s not an easy patient, and gave him some Motrin. Not sure I slept bc I was worried about him,” Misty wrote, noting that “hearing him snore was music to my ears.”

Sundance, winner of season 11 of NBC’s The Voice, is said to have been fortunate the bullet didn't strike any higher or lower, which his wife said would have been “devastating.”

“He’s definitely going to have a lot to say,” she continued, “and once he feels up to it I’ll have him do a video in his own words.”

Misty concluded the update with a photo of the shirt Head, 46, was wearing at the time of the accident, warning fans not to look at the bullet hole too closely if they have a “weak stomach.”

Taylor Swift, Gracie Abrams surprise fans with major performance in Toronto video
Taylor Swift, Gracie Abrams surprise fans with major performance in Toronto
Jeremy Allen White lookalike contest picks winner
Jeremy Allen White lookalike contest picks winner
Jonathan Bailey makes a shocking promise about his future in Netflix's 'Bridgerton'
Jonathan Bailey makes a shocking promise about his future in Netflix's 'Bridgerton'
Charli XCX takes dig at Martha Stewart on SNL video
Charli XCX takes dig at Martha Stewart on SNL
Meghan Markle eases Prince William's tensions
Meghan Markle eases Prince William's tensions
Paul Mescal set to take over new role on 'Saturday Night Live'
Paul Mescal set to take over new role on 'Saturday Night Live'
Kylie Jenner shows off makeup-free look in new promotional
Kylie Jenner shows off makeup-free look in new promotional
Kylie Jenner leaves everyone speechless with her new look
Kylie Jenner leaves everyone speechless with her new look